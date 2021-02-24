Why I’m Dating An Older Woman—Joeboy

28 SHARES Share Tweet

Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, well known as Joeboy, has openly revealed that he has a sugar mummy.

While Speaking about his love life in an interview with ‘Beat 99.9Fm’ the young crooner proudly said he has a sugar mama and he’s comfortable being her sugar boy.

Emphasizing on how cool he is with his ‘old baby’, Joeboy said he dedicated one of his songs ‘sugar mama’ to her as he really feels like a baby being with her.

The ‘Nobody’ singer admitted having a lot of female friends around him, but noted he has no relationship with any girl at the moment.

Joeboy who revealed that she was the one who met him described their ‘arrangement as being ‘fun and free’.