Why There Is Hope For Nigeria – Pastor Paul Adefarasin

The founder and senior pastor of House On The Rock, Paul Adefarasin, has explained why Nigerians should hope for a brighter future despite the challenges in the country.

Part of his Sunday sermon is trending on Twitter on Monday, as of the time of this report.

“As long as there is a creator who has vested so much in this land and her people, there is hope for a future.

“…Let’s recognize that we are one brotherhood as created by God and we are one brotherhood or fraternity of persons who call Nigeria our homeland, our fatherland,” he said.

Adefarasin pointed out that the country’s problem was largely tied to leadership.

He said all the political administrations over the country since its inception (including the British colony), were to be blamed for the country’s problem.

He advised that for the country to make headway, Nigerians must choose competent leaders who understand development and have proven it in their private and public life.

He also insisted that a better Nigeria will require a new constitution and restructuring of the country into federating units.

“The purpose of power and money are not aggrandizement but for service delivery. Democracy is government of the people, for the people and by the people,” he added.

THE WHISTLER reported that Adefarasin had said that Nigeria as a country was “a scam” because its constitution was created by a few military operatives.