Why Tinubu Should Appoint EFCC Chairman From Southern Region – HURIWA  

The National Coordinator of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint the next Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from the southern part of the country.

Onwubiko while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said appointing the next EFCC Chairman from the region would be sending a powerful message of unity and demonstrating commitment to fostering a harmonious and balanced Nigeria.

HURIWA’s call is coming after the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa on 14th June, 2023 by president Tinubu, while Abdulkarim Chukkol was asked to step in as Acting Chairman of the Commission.

Onwubiko’s words: “Nigeria is a diverse nation, with over 250 ethnic groups and a multitude of languages and cultures. It is imperative that our national institutions, such as the EFCC, reflect this diversity and promote a sense of inclusivity.

“We firmly believe that there are highly capable individuals from the South who possess these qualities and are more than qualified to take on the position of EFCC Chairman. It is essential to prioritize competence over regional considerations to ensure the effectiveness and credibility of the commission.

“The appointment of the next EFCC Chairman should be based on merit, competence, and relevant experience in the field of combating economic and financial crimes. The individual chosen should possess the necessary skills and expertise to lead the institution effectively.

“HURIWA strongly urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seize the opportunity to promote equity and competence by appointing a candidate from the South as the next EFCC Chairman. This step will not only address regional imbalances and promote national unity but also enhance the effectiveness and credibility of the commission. By prioritizing merit-based appointments, we can foster a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria in the fight against corruption.”