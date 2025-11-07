Why We Arrested Regina Daniel’s Brother—Police

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has revealed details behind the arrest and remand of singer Mr. Samuel Ojeogwu, popularly known as Sammy West, the brother of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels.

According to the police, Ojeogwu was apprehended following a formal petition accusing him and three others of criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

In the petition dated October 28, 2025, the police said the arrest came after a series of police invitations that Ojeogwu allegedly ignored.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the arrest was lawful and followed due process.

She stated, “On 28th October 2025, the FCT Metro Area Command received a petition against one Mr Samuel Ojeogwu, and three others, alleging criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft and cyber-bullying.

“Upon receipt of the petition, several invitations were extended to Mr Samuel Ojeogwu by the Metro Area Command for questioning which were not honoured, Mr. Samuel Ojeogwu was arrested in Lagos on the authority of a duly issued arrest warrant from a competent court and subsequently conveyed to Abuja for further investigation.”

Adeh added that investigations were concluded and the suspect was charged in court shortly after.

She explained, “Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was on the 6th of November 2025 charged in court for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, and theft.

“He has been remanded by the court pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.”

The development followed social media reactions from actress Daniels, who alleged that her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, manipulated the system to intimidate her through her brother’s arrest.

She claimed the arrest was intended to compel her to submit to her ex-husband’s demands.

The actress’s remarks trended online hours after reports surfaced that her brother had been remanded in Keffi Prison, Nasarawa State, by order of a Dutse Magistrate Court, allegedly without access to his lawyer or family members.

However, Adeh dismissed insinuations of bias or political influence, stressing that the arrest and remand followed lawful procedure.

Adeh emphasised that the FCT Command remains guided by professionalism and the principles of justice.

She said, “The command remains committed to professional policing, due process, and the rule of law.”