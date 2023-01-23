Why We Arrested Tompolo’s Ally- EFCC

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, revealed why it arrested Tompolo’s ally, Captain Warredi Enisuoh.

EFCC said Enisuoh was arrested in connection with a case that is unrelated to oil pipeline security or his role as Head of Operations in Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo’s Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

As an official of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Enisuoh is being prosecuted alongside former Director General of the Agency, Patrick Akpobolokemi, for alleged fraudulent conversion of various sums of money belonging to the agency.

Enisuoh’s case of Money Laundering involves alleged criminal dissipation of funds in an account held by him.

He had been a subject of longstanding investigation by the EFCC and had been on the Commission’s watch-list.

EFCC further revealed that during the course of investigation, over $420,000 suspected proceeds of illicit activities was traced to an account held by him.

As a result, the Commission went ahead and obtained a court order to freeze the account and preserve the funds.

However, in 2018, the Captain secured an order of the Court of Appeal to lift the freeze order.

The Commission said it received intelligence that Enisuoh dissipated the funds reasonably suspected to be the proceeds of his unlawful activities within three days in May, 2018.

On January 19, 2023, he was taken into custody and a remand notice was duly filed to keep him, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

According to the Commission, Enisuoh is cooperating with the investigation, and has already returned $100,000 to the account.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, some media outfits reported that Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, had accused the EFCC of illegally detaining its Executive Director of Operations and Technical, Captain Enisuouh.

It was also reported that Enisuoh was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to burst oil theft operation when the EFCC invited him.

However, Capt Enisuoh was said to have been detained after he refused to share intelligence with the anti- graft agency.