Why We Invaded Okorocha’s Residence–EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given reasons why its operatives invaded Senator Rochas Okorocha’s Abuja residence on Tuesday.

EFCC Operatives were reported to have stormed the house of the former governor of Imo State on Tuesday.

Explaining the operation, the EFCC said in a statement that it filed a 17-count charges against the senator on January 24th, 2022.

The charges border on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9 billion.

The statement further revealed that the case was assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

EFCC said all attempts to arraign Okorocha were fruitless as he allegedly evaded the service processes.

His allleged refusal to honour the agency’s invitation after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him was responsible for the invasion of his residence.

According to the agency, Justice Ekwo had on March 28th warned after adjourning the case that it was going to be “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter.”

The Commission said it had no other option than to arrest Okorocha and bring him to trial.

Meanwhile, Senator Okorocha had in the early hours of today, raised an alarm that EFCC had invaded his home without a warrant of arrest.