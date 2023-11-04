‘Wike And I Will Work For Development’ – Fubara Apologises For Rivers Crisis

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Simi Fubara has apologised over the leadership crisis in the state assuring that he’s working with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike for peace and development of the state.

He stated this days after there was an impeachment attempt on him via a statement he shared on X on Saturday.

The once cordial political association descended into crisis when Wike, who’s the Minister of the Federal Capital made a move on the governor to be removed after failing to get his wishes regarding contract awards and monthly payment.

The Minister later defended his action noting that he was losing his political structure which could also kill his political relevance in the state, vowing that he was ready to fight his successor in control of the state political structure.

Fubara who had earlier vowed to ward off what he called external interference by way of godfatherism stated in his statement on Saturday that “peace is priceless” saying he considered it “necessary to issue this statement on the developments of the past few days in our dear state.”

The governor who alleged that the police had shot at him during his visit to the State Assembly complex explained that, “Late on Sunday night, 29th October 2023, I was inundated with reports that the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been gutter by fire.

“The blaze was successfully put out by the fire service, after which security agencies took control of the situation.

Y visit to the Assembly Complex on Monday, 30th October 2023 was to assess the level of damage and undertake remedial measures to protect lives and property within the Assembly complex.

“I charged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and report to me.

“Shortly after, I got reports that the State House of Assembly had broken into two factions: one claiming to have impeached and suspended the House Leader and three others preparatory to instigating an impeachment action against me, and the other rival faction impeaching the Speaker and the deputy speaker, thus sparking off some form of political crisis.

“I wish to thank the President, Bola Tinubu for his fatherly intervention which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises.

“I wish to also thank our elders who are currently intervening in the matter.

“Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state.

“I am a man of peace and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern.

“Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective.”

Fubara added, “It’s the collective responsibility of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and my humble self to leverage on our positions and influences within and outside the state to advance the progress, security and well-being of our people.

“We must therefore not allow circumstances that could retard all efforts at achieving greatness for our people to prevail.

“On my part, I am always willing and ready to embrace the path to lasting peace and tranquillity with a commitment to consummating all efforts and initiatives by the president and other well-meaning Nigerians, including my brother governors and elders.

“I assure the good people and youths of Rivers State, that peace will certainly prevail and we shall continue to work together to advance the peace, security, progress and development of our state.

“Governor, I sincerely apologise to the good people of Rivers State for the regrettable anxieties of the last few days, while thanking you all for your concerns, and continued support, love, and prayers.”