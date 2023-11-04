Lagos To End 50% Transport Fare Slash On Sunday

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has said it would on Sunday end the 50 percent slash in transport fare introduced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.

Sanwo-Olu had on July 31 slashed transport fare on all Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) routes by 50 per cent beginning from August 2.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in a statement.

“The 50 percent rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday,” LAMATA said.

“The public is hereby informed that from Monday, 6th November 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.”

Aside commuters using BRT buses, the 50 percent fare slash applies also to those that use other public transport means operated by LAMATA and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).

Advertisement

“In the course of State Security Council meeting today, we reviewed the current economic situation that we have in the country, especially as it affects our residents in Lagos. We have had extensive consultations with all the stakeholders in our transport sector, both formal and informal. We have come to the conclusion which both the State Government and the stakeholders will be supporting.

“Immediately from Wednesday, all public transport services under the control of LAMATA will be plying all routes across Lagos at 50 per cent fare rebate of the current rate. Route configuration and new fare validation are currently being done ahead of the kick-off of the palliative measures. Commercial operators in informal transport services will be rolling out their fare reduction plan, which is about 25 per cent. They are meeting with themselves on the modality as we speak,” the governor had said while announcing the fare reduction in July.