Power Minister, Others Escape Death As Aircraft Crash-Lands In Ibadan

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and other top officials of the government escaped death on Friday night after an aircraft carrying them crash-landed near Ibadan airport in Oyo State.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened at about 19:21 p.m.

Fortunately, there were no records of casualties or fatalities.

However, it was gathered that the aircraft suffered substantial damage.

The aircraft with registration number 5N-AMM, had departed Abuja at 18:41 to Ibadan, but while landing skidded off the runway by about 50 meters.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the incident.

This was disclosed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Bureau, Dr James Odaudu, in a statement.

“On the accident involving an aircraft operated by Flint Aero at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, please be informed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the cause.

“Our investigators are on site, and further information will be provided as soon as possible,” he said.