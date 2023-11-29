Wike Engages SANs To Defend FCTA In 800 Litigations

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has engaged Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to navigate over 800 litigations involving the FCT Administration.

Wike expressed concerns over past negligence in prosecuting cases, attributing the loss of numerous legal battles to officials’ lack of diligence and potential collusion with plaintiffs.

Advertisement

The FCT Minister, on Wednesday, explained his decision to engage SANs to help handle cases involving the Administration, lamenting that a lack of diligent prosecution of cases in the past by FCT officials led to the loss of numerous cases.

During his appearance before the House of Representatives Committee on the FCT to defend his ministry’s ₦61 billion Supplementary Budget, Wike emphasized the need for legal expertise to prevent unjust judgments against the FCT.

“I have never seen a territory with over 800 litigations. Some of these litigations were in connivance with staff of the FCT. So, I said I will engage SANs because I don’t want a situation whereby someone will go to court and then agree with the plaintiffs and judgment is entered against the FCT.”

He stated that the budget components are project-specific, adding that the commissioning of key projects by President Bola Tinubu, including the Abuja Metro Line, will take placw in May.

Advertisement

“Mr. President will commission the metro line by May. If you look at the national budget, there is a provision for the rail project.”

Wike also addressed security and urban development issues. He said plans are underway to tackle security issues within the city and to revive the mass transit system while subjecting private operators to stringent security vetting measures before they can be allowed into the system.

He said collaborations with national security agencies like the Office of the National Security Adviser and the State Security Services are in progress to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in strategic locations, enhancing surveillance efforts.

Responding to questions regarding demolitions, Wike reiterated the importance of planned urban development, stressing that illegal constructions on designated green areas and unauthorized zones could not be condoned. However, he assured compensation for affected individuals in areas slated for resettlement.

“We can’t stop demolitions. You cannot go and build in a green area and then when we demolish, you want us to compensate you. Illegality is illegality. But if we want to acquire your property for development, we will pay you.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the minister pledged to annul certain Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) that had previously exploited the FCT Administration financially, emphasizing a commitment to cancel arrangements that unfairly benefited private developers at the expense of public interest.

“I will cancel several PPPs. All the PPPs in Abuja is about land and is against the FCT,” he said.

Wike stated measures to improve property documentation and curb forgery. He announced plans for the recertification of all Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os). According to him, the move aims to combat fake C of Os and enhance property ownership transparency by integrating National Identification Numbers (NINs) into certification processes.

He cited a case in Wassa where the Administration gave the developer land for mass housing and another ₦85 billion for infrastructure. He lamented that the developer built houses and sold them to people at market value without anything coming to the Administration. “We will cancel it,” he declared.

“All C of Os will be recertified and you will put your NIN. In FCT, there is a lot of fake C of Os, but with this new development, we will end that, and security-wise, we can know people who own each structure. If you have a C of Os and you have not been recertified, it will no longer be valid,” he stated.

The ₦61 billion FCT Supplementary Budget, sourced from various revenue streams, including Paris Club refunds, PAYE, presidential intervention funds, and the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), aims to bolster infrastructural development.

Advertisement

While commending Minister Wike’s dedication to the territory’s progress, the Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Hon. Muktar Betara, urged him to reconsider the uniform fees for obtaining a Certificate of Occupancy, saying highbrow areas like Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse, and others cannot have the same fees as the satellite towns.