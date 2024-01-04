Wike Gets N50bn To Continue Construction Of FCT Roads

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the release of N50 billion by the Ministry of Finance to further ongoing capital projects in the FCT.

According to Wike, the amount is 50% of the N100 billion approved in the 2023 supplementary budget by the National Assembly.

Wike, who made the announcement during an inspection tour in Abuja on Thursday, expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing projects, noting that he has directed the Permanent Secretary to promptly remunerate contractors handling projects in FCT.

He noted that the financial boost and the approval of the FCT Statutory Budget would ensure no project will be left unfinished.

“I am happy to announce to you that the Ministry of Finance has released 50 per cent of the national supplementary budget.

“That in a way, has given us that hope that the contractors will be paid anytime from now.

“We have also gotten assent to the FCT Statutory Budget, which again, has given us hope that no project will be left uncompleted as promised.

“As you can see, these are quality projects, which we are very satisfied with.

“We believe that the arrangements made by the contractors will enable us to commission the projects to celebrate Mr President’s one year in office,” he said.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on project inspection tour in Abuja

While assuring Abuja residents of fulfilling promises made by the Bola Tinubu administration, Wike lauded their support and pledged to meet expectations regarding project completion timelines.

He affirmed dedication towards fulfilling commitments and meeting the expectations of Abuja residents, assuring them that the “renewed hope agenda” is a promise upheld.

He said, “We are quite hopeful; we are quite convinced that they would keep to the time scheduled as agreed.

“We are happy with what we have seen, and we will continue to do things to the satisfaction of the residents of Abuja and assure them that the renewed hope agenda is not a mere talk.”

“So, it is a promise and a promise kept.”

The minister however acknowledged some challenges encountered but expressed confidence in overcoming them, particularly with the support from President Bola Tinubu.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on project inspection tour in Abuja

Among the inspected projects are the Outer Southern Expressway, which stretched from A.A Rano, through Deeper Life Junction, SARS, Apo roundabout to Wasa District and it’s handled by China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC) Nigeria Limited, the Northern N-20 Expressway in Jahi District being constructed by Gilmor Construction firm, and the Vice President’s residence under construction by Julius Berger.

On his part, the Area Manager, CGC Nigeria Ltd., Yong Hong, promised timely delivery of the Outer Southern Expressway before May.

Similarly, Julius Berger’s representative, Oliver Berger, confirmed substantial progress on the Vice President’s residence by the team.

“We have done a lot of cleaning inside and outside.

“As you can see a lot of infrastructural work has happened; earth work around the fence line has been done, sewage and other trenches have been done.

“All the procurement processes have commenced already and from the preparation point of view we are in a good position to turn all our plans and procurement activities into action,” he said.