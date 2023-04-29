Wike, Makinde Visit Tinubu, Beg Nigerians To Support Incoming President

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, on Friday visited the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, where they begged Nigerians to support the incoming administration.

Both governors who are still members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, admonished Nigerians to focus on the future as the elections were over.

Addressing journalists after meeting with Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja, Wike said, “Elections have come and gone, and the winners have emerged, therefore, it’s necessary for all Nigerians to rally round and give Tinubu the necessary support.

“Everybody is waiting for May 29 when Tinubu will be sworn-in and I’m confident he has what it takes to turn Nigeria around.”

Lending his voice, Makinde, who won his reelection also pledged to support Tinubu to achieve good governance.

“I came here to basically pay homage to the President-elect and to let him know that elections are over and this is governance.

“We will do our best to give him support for good governance,” Makinde said.

The governors who are members of the G-5 governors and have gone to court to avoid suspension and expulsion from the party are the only two from the group to have visited Tinubu.

They were the only two from the G-5 who openly supported Tinubu during the presidential election as the group boycotted the PDP presidential campaign over the leadership crisis that engulfed the party.