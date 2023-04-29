Obi Advocates New Nigeria Where ‘Sons Of Nobody Would Be Great’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has called for a new Nigeria ‘where sons on nobody would be great’. He however regretted that the system is fraught with factors against attaining such dream.

Advertisement

Obi spoke in Enugu Friday night at the second edition of the Handshake Across Nigeria. The event has the theme, ‘Building Bridges for a New Nigeria’, and was organised by Nzukọ Umunna, an Igbo socio-cultural group.

Obi said, “We need a new Nigeria; a Nigeria where people who are sons of nobody would be great, live well, have a job, and earn a living. That is all we want, and I am sure Nzuko Umunna on their own will play their part. We would continue to play our part.”

He nonetheless said this would be difficult to achieve because ‘those holding the country down won’t let go easily’.

The keynote speaker at the event, Chief Mike Ozeokhome (SAN), called for investment in skills, advancement of technology, the establishment of pilot projects, and involvement of international agencies amongst others if the handshake must happen.

Speaking at the event, Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, thanked Nzuko Umunna for creating the platform for unity in Nigeria, urging the body to continue to ‘build bridges until the whole of Nigeria believe that each and every part of Nigeria and any person in Nigeria has the right to lead this country’.

Advertisement

Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse, appreciated host governor Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for being ‘a good neighbour of the Tiv nation’.

The event witnessed the formal presentation of a book, “Nzuko Umunna Chronicles” as well as the inauguration of new executives of the body under the leadership of Prof Chinedu Nebo, former minister of power.