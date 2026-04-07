Wike Seizes Abuja Building Collapse Site

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered strict enforcement against unapproved buildings following last Friday’s collapse of a structure in Jikwoyi, Abuja.

The Minister issued the directive after conducting an on-site inspection of the collapsed building, which he said was erected without official approval from relevant authorities.

A building under construction in Jikwoyi, within the Abuja Municipal Area Council, collapsed on Friday, April 3, 2026, injuring several workers.

Emergency officials confirmed that at least 17 workers were on site when the structure gave way, with multiple persons sustaining injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment. No fatalities were recorded.

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Rescue operations involved multiple agencies, including the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other security and response teams, who worked to ensure no victims remained trapped beneath the rubble.

Police authorities also confirmed that several victims were rescued, while others escaped unhurt, as investigations commenced into the cause of the collapse.

But speaking after inspecting the site, Wike said the building was constructed in defiance of explicit stop-work orders issued by the Development Control Department.

According to him, the developer continued construction despite lacking approval, a violation he described as a major threat to public safety.

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“There was no approval for the construction of this building. Development control had issued notice to stop work, but the company ignored it and continued,” he said.

The Minister noted that although injuries were recorded, the situation could have been far worse if lives had been lost.

“We thank God no life was lost. It would have been a different story,” he added.

Wike announced that the FCT Administration would immediately take over the land where the building collapsed, citing the illegality of the structure.

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He said the government would consult with the host community to determine an appropriate public use for the site.

“Since there was no formal approval and the quality of materials could not be verified, the government will take over the land and decide what to build there for public benefit,” he stated.

The Minister reiterated that the administration would intensify enforcement against illegal developments across the FCT.

He stressed that buildings erected without approval would be demolished, regardless of the status of those involved.

“We will not hesitate to bring down any building without approval. It does not matter who is involved,” he warned.

Wike also highlighted a pattern of non-compliance among developers, noting that some deliberately bypass regulatory processes or alter approved building specifications.

He urged residents and developers to follow due process by obtaining approvals and allowing authorities to supervise construction at every stage.

On preventive measures, the Minister said enforcement agencies would go beyond issuing warnings and take decisive action against violators.

“If they ignore notices, you bring the building down to save lives. That is the only way to stop this,” he said.

He further warned that individuals who flout building regulations risk losing both their investments and facing prosecution.