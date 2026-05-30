Champions League Final Fever Grips PSG, Arsenal Fans

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Fans expect fireworks today at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary as Arsenal and PSG battle for the right to be crowned as kings of Europe.

Luis Enrique’s Parisians are seeking to defend the UCL title they won for the first time in 2025 while Mikel Arteta’s newly-crowned Premier League champions are through to the final for the first time since 2006.

Thousands of fans will head east from London and Paris for the final at the 67,000+ capacity stadium which has been elevated to a key stadium on UEFA’s match list in recent years, after hosting several games at Euro 2020 and the 2023 Europa League final in which Sevilla beat AS Roma on penalties to claim the trophy.

Following a consultation with UEFA, Hungary’s new newly-elected Prime Minister Peter Magyar, stated that UEFA had provided free tickets to seven children currently in the country’s child protection system, as part of a charitable gesture to their hosts.

Defending champions PSG possess a formidable attacking firepower and a possession-based system with swift, incisive transitions which have become the trademark of Luis Enrique’s team in recent times.

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Arsenal’s defensive structure which enabled them achieve a historic run of Champions League clean sheets coupled with a fluid midfield controlled by Declan Rice will propel Mikel Arteta’s strength going into this game.

Both teams are also buoyed by the fitness of some key players. For PSG Hakimi who has been sidelined since suffering a thigh injury during the Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich nearly a month ago is available for selection while talisman and Balon D’Or winner Ousmane Dembele is fit to feature.

For Arsenal, versatile Dutch defender Jurriën Timber has been declared fully fit to start thereby giving the coach a tactical flexibility.

Also Mikel Merino successfully trained with the team ahead of the match after a long-standing foot injury and is available for selection.

It has been three years since a team won the Premier League and Champions League titles in the same year while only one team in the Champions League era has ever won back-to-back trophies (Madrid 2016-18).

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The kick-off is slated for 5PM Nigerian time.