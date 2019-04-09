Wizkid Shuts Down 02 Arena Alongside Drake In London

Advertisement

Nigerian music star, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has graced the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena London alongside Canadian singer and Rapper, Drake.

The singer delivered a series of performances at 02 Arena in completion of his tour of Canada.

Canadian megastar, Drake introduced Wizkid to the crowd as he was about to deliver an energy-filled performance for ‘Come Closer’.

As the performance for ‘Come Closer’ drew to a close, an obviously thrilled Drake said, “I need one more song,” indicating his intention to perform another song with Wizkid. The DJ duly obliged and ‘Soco’ came on the speakers. Upon the completion of that performance, Wizkid briefly left the stage.

Wizkid has also hinted another collaboration with Drake. He told fans at a press conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that, “I want you guys to know that new Wizkid-Drake is coming soon.”