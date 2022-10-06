Woman Who Flogged Her Maid To Death Arrested In Anambra

One Chinelo Udogu, who allegedly flogged her three-year old maid to death and dumped the body in a bush at Amikwo, Awka, Anambra State, has been arrested.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the state police public relations officer, confirmed this to THE WHISTLER in Awka Thursday.

According to him, “The suspect has been arrested and the victim’s body recovered. The lesson for us to learn is that we should be cautious when angry and desist from going physical when correcting our children.”

He said the case had been transferred to state Criminal Investigation Department for a discretion investigation.

The suspect, our correspondent gathered, beat her maid to death and dumped the corpse in a bush.

A source said, “She took the deceased to King’s Hospital, but unfortunately the maid died on getting there.”

The suspect confessed that, “I beat her and she started convulsing, so I took her to Kings (hospital). Getting there, she died, so I threw her body here.”