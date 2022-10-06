Twitter Now Allows Users Post GIFS, Videos, Pictures In One Tweet

The microblogging platform, Twitter, has introduced a new feature that allows users to post different forms of media in one single tweet.

Prior to the update, users had to choose only one kind of media to post per tweet, either GIFs, iomages or videos.

The update was announced in a tweet from the verified account of Twitter Support.

“Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media,” the tweet read.

