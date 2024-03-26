Woman’s Headless Corpse Found Opposite Osun Government Secretariat

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Residents were shocked on Tuesday when the headless corpse of a middle-aged woman was discovered opposite the Osogbo Local Government Secretariat in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

The gruesome sight left residents of the area perplexed and disturbed.

According to sources, the deceased was a homeless woman who frequently roamed the streets in the vicinity.

A resident, Victoria, speculated that the woman might have been killed for ritual purposes, as her head, two hands, and other body parts appeared to have been mutilated and taken away.

“Police have been notified, but they have not responded to our calls yet,” Victoria told THE WHISTLER, adding “The body was discovered right in front of the Osogbo Local Government Secretariat.”

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation into the woman’s death has been initiated.

“It is true, we have contacted the relevant authorities to handle the corpse, while the investigation is ongoing,” Opalola said.