ABIA: Excitement In Isuikwuato LGA As Gov Otti Kicks Off Long-Awaited Road Construction

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

There was excitement in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday as Governor Alex Otti flagged off the long-awaited construction of an 11.7-kilometer road in the LGA.

Hailing the road’s significance, Hon. Lucky Johnson, representing Isuikwuato State Constituency, called it “the heart of Isuikwuato” and a vital link connecting Enugu State to Port Harcourt and Umuahia.

Advertisement

When completed, the road is expected to reduce travel time and boost the sale of farmers’ agricultural products by enabling easier access to markets in Umuahia and Aba.

The project’s impact is anticipated to extend beyond transportation, with Hon. Johnson pointing to a new fuel station already under construction near the road as a sign of the potential development projects in the LGA.

“We are in governance, the election has come and gone. This is about good governance, not partisanship,” the lawmaker stated.

The project is being undertaken by China Civil Engineering Construction Company Ltd (CCECC).