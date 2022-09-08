Women Are Ready For Tinubu, Sen Oluremi Tells APC National Chairman

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The wife of presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday declared support for her husband, Bola Tinubu, while leading APC Women to the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

They were received by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

The women, under the banner of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Women Council, said the visit was a solidarity visit.

Tinubu said she had personally missed Adamu in the Senate, adding that before the timetable comes out, it’s best for her “to come here and also tell you that we’ve been busy and quietly, but we want to intimate you on the activities.

“We are yet to get our organogram fine tuned. What the incoming administration will do is to consolidate all the work that our President President Muhammadu Buhari is doing and I can tell you, I’m not new in government, we’ve been there working.

“I believe that with what he has done so far, the next administration will be able to consolidate on that.

“But we are here to tell you that the Nigerian women, we are ready. I want to reassure the chairman that we are all ready to work and then whenever you need us, we are just a call away. And then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023.

“We women are ready. We are all ready to mobilize and very soon we’ll come out with our programs,” she said.

Responding, Adamu said, “We are happy that though you are working in silence because the nitty-gritty of the women campaign council is not known, you are keeping it to your chest for now until you go public, but I want to say that silence has noise.

“From the silence, we were able to know that you have achieved great heights already under your leadership.

“All we can say is to appreciate you for the drive, conscientiousness and commitment to the success of this campaign.

“I want to assure you that what we can do, by way of planning, is to ensure maximum participation in the efforts we will be making as NWC of the party, to stand with you.

“We have promised to stand shoulder to shoulder with both the presidential candidate and his running mate.

“So, to that extent, you can be rest assured that we will be together in this race. Whatever you need us to do we will willingly do it to ensure success of this effort,” Adamu said.

The former governor of Nasarawa State added that, “Your own journey will be a bit more difficult because of customary mannerisms. Some of the best brains are among you, women. Some of the hardest workers are among you, women, but because of whom we are, we have not been able to see the best of women yet.

“I strongly believe that people who are leading this campaign and we are looking forward to seeing what the President and vice president will add value to where President Muhammadu Buhari will be leaving, consolidate on the legacies President

“Buhari will be working on and by the time he disengages, we will continue.

President Buhari will not be on the ticket, but his spirit, driving leadership and progressiveness in all he does, will continue to add value to what we are doing to win the elections,” he added.

According to him, as far as the leadership of the APC is concerned, President Buhari is very much on the ticket. “We will not see his picture, but his spirit will drive this effort. He has done so much under trying situations. And he is polling the fortune of this country to everybody’s surprise.

“We want your voice to be heard now more than ever before. We trust you and with your loud voice in the Senate, we know what you can do,$ he told Tinubu.

He tasked Tinubu “not only to replicate but to improve on the testimony we are giving as your abilities.

“I want to just emphasise one thing to you. There is no option for victory. We must leave no space whatsoever. This government must be returned, by the grace of God. I believe in God and for God to appreciate me and add value to what we are doing.

“I want to use the privilege of your coming to emphasise that we just have to work for victory. There is no option whatsoever and don’t be ashamed of saying so.

“We are not working to end up in the tribunal but working to end up in the Villa. Those who have ears should hear. We are ready to work with you and whatever you feel the NWC can do, don’t hesitate to come along. We are ready,” Adamu adsed.

This is coming a few days after the presidential candidate visited the national chairman alongside his running mate and other bigwigs of the party.