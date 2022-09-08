Terrorism: We Have Discovered Incriminating Materials In Mamu’s House – DSS

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday said the documents and other items it carted away from the residence of the former terrorist’s negotiator, Tukur Mamu contained incriminating materials.

The development confirms earlier reports of the invasion of DSS operatives into his residence in the earlier hours of the day.

The agency in a statement, signed by its Spokesperson Peter Afunanya, revealed that materials such as military accoutrements and foreign currencies were recovered after the search.

It reads, “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

“Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that Mamu is liable to life imprisonment if found culpable of conniving with terrorists given the provision of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2022, Part 5 subsection 21, 13 and 12.

The Kaduna-based publisher of Desert Herald is currently in the DSS custody, following his arrest and interrogation by Interpol in Cairo, Egypt upon his arrival on Wednesday.

Accompanied by four other family members, their trip to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajji came to a halt as they were immediately deported to Nigeria to be taken in, by the DSS. By Thursday morning, DSS operatives ransacked his residence and carted away laptops, phones and documents.

While families and associates are accusing the Federal Government, reports have indicted the publisher over his negotiation with terrorists who abducted train passengers on March 28 as well as an alleged strong tie with terrorists in the northeastern extremity of Egypt.

The situation had not only revealed that Mamu has been on the watch list of international security communities, but new disclosures described him as a conduit through which ransoms in foreign currencies are received by terrorists.