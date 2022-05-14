Women Explain How They Prefer Their Husbands To Marry Second Wife

When Yul Edochie, a nollyhood star, recently announced he had decided to take a second wife, it elicited comments from his fans and other Nigerians, especially after his first wife, Mary, revealed she had no prior knowledge of the marriage.

While some religions permit their male adherents to marry more than one wife, most Christian denominations frown on polygamy.

Commentators argued about whether or not Yul, being a Christian, should have first sought the support of his first wife before committing to conjugal relationship with another woman.

THE WHISTLER also put the question to some women, how they would prefer their husband to marry a second wife if the time ever comes in their marriage.

Gloria Kalu, a civil servant and mother of three, said she will prefer her husband tells her that he is planning to get a second wife even though she would not support it.

“No woman will want a rival but i will prefer he tells me so that i can prepare my mind for what is coming .

“It’s either i decide to stay or i leave; but i know i can never leave my home because of another woman. We will trash it out. I will not be violent with her, she will have her own space, but the person that put us in that boat is in trouble.

“Our Muslim brothers have the right to marry two or three wives, so in that case the ladies have it at the back of their minds that someone else may join them. But as a Christian if it arises i will prefer he tells me so i will be able to map out a safe landing for me and my children.”

A newly married hair dresser, Deborah Silas, said its better he keeps it to himself and get ready for war in the home.

“I don’t care, he should not tell me; but if he cares to bring the woman into our home he will be the one to suffer.

“When you put two women under the same roof what do you expect, he will run and leave the house for us.”

A nurse, Jemima Micah, said “I will prefer he tells me though it will break my heart, but he can marry whoever he wishes to marry.

She added that it would make her sad because “When we made vows to each other, I never agreed for polygamy.

“But if he is serious, I’d divorce him. He can have as many wives as he wants, but I won’t be one of them. I firmly believe that a marriage should be between a man and woman.

“There are too many problems that arise out of extra people in a marriage. “

Laura Jonas said, “Nobody will love to be a second wife so this question is not even for me; but if this becomes a reality, preferably, we should discuss about it at length and let him give his reasons why he needs one.

“You can’t just wake up and want another woman, when i am here, babe see me now, I fine and I be full package.”

However she said men are unpredictable and in order for her to have peace, she would prefer he tells her so “I can set conditions that will favour me and remind him of implications of that decision.”

A civil servant, Felicia Asuquo said she settled the issue of another wife long after her marriage. According to her, she lives for her kids and feels blessed to have them.

“Whether he tells me or not i am no longer bothered. He has all these girls that he follows, so if he eventually decides to take anyone of them as a wife, what more can I say?

“There is nothing I can do other than to accept, neglect him and concentrate on my children.”