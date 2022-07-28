Women To Benefit More As FG Disburses N20,000 To Poor Nigerians Today

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has said poor Nigerians will start receiving N20,000 grant from today.

Farouq disclosed this in Abuja at a parley with stakeholders on the implementation of the grants for vulnerable groups programme.

The GVG programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Federal Government, as this was consistent with the national target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years

She said the programme would commence in the Federal Capital Territory before progressing to the 36 states of the federation, adding that the initiative was done through the National Social Investment Programme.

Farouq stated, “We shall be flagging off disbursement in FCT on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and thereafter, the programme will be rolled out in all 36 states and FCT according to time schedule.

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

“A cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to poor women and men across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The GVG programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Federal Government, as this was consistent with the national target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.”

Farouq stated that the main objective of the programme was to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

“The specific objectives are to increase access to financial capital required for economic and income-generating activities, promote financial inclusion among unbanked and underserved populations and contribute towards improving their living standard,” she added.

Farouq explained that about 70 percent of the total number of beneficiaries would be women, while the remaining 30 per cent would be men.

She said, “Fifteen percent of the total number of beneficiaries is specifically allocated to the segment of the population with special needs, including persons with disability and senior citizens across the country, forcibly displaced persons (internally displaced persons, returnees, etc), widows and orphans.

“In addition the programme is targeted at poor rural and peri-urban women and men within the productive age of 18 and above.

“The ministry is working with critical ministries, department and agencies, state government as well as relevant stakeholders to identify, select and mobilise beneficiaries.”