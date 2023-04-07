‘Work With FRSC, VIO’ — Nigerians Advise Police On Portal For Tracking Stolen Vehicles
The Nigeria Police Force has again enjoined Nigerians to register their cars, including stolen ones from 2018 till date, on its Digitalised Central Motor Registry (CMR) website.
The police unveiled the website in December 2022, describing it as a proactive measure to create a digital environment for policing the country as well as crime prevention and investigation.
While some Nigerians see it as a welcome development, others think the initiative cannot yield results unless the website is syndicated with databases of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).
Reacting on Twitter, they advised the police to partner with the FRSC and VIO for seamless data on car registrations and stolen vehicles rather than asking citizens to register their vehicles on the website of the force.
A Nigerian who appeared to have explored the website, also raised concern about a section where registrants are required to pay a fee to use the service.
Below are some of the Twitter reactions.