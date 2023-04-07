‘Work With FRSC, VIO’ — Nigerians Advise Police On Portal For Tracking Stolen Vehicles

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has again enjoined Nigerians to register their cars, including stolen ones from 2018 till date, on its Digitalised Central Motor Registry (CMR) website.

The police unveiled the website in December 2022, describing it as a proactive measure to create a digital environment for policing the country as well as crime prevention and investigation.

While some Nigerians see it as a welcome development, others think the initiative cannot yield results unless the website is syndicated with databases of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).

Reacting on Twitter, they advised the police to partner with the FRSC and VIO for seamless data on car registrations and stolen vehicles rather than asking citizens to register their vehicles on the website of the force.

A Nigerian who appeared to have explored the website, also raised concern about a section where registrants are required to pay a fee to use the service.

This is an unnecessary dublication of functions, why should I register a car that has already been registered?



I advice you sync your data with FRSC ala Vio etc — Kizito Rafiki🗡🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Firemankingsley) April 7, 2023

I should register a car that is already registered? If the police is interested in the data of registered vehicles, they should contact the FRSC and other agencies already saddled with that responsibility.



We will use your platform for stolen vehicles as applicable. — BABAOLOWO© (@TheEnyola) April 7, 2023

This is a welcome development. It will spoil business for car snatchers. Nigerians will be comfortable buying Nigerian used cars without fear. — haille (@ibehalle) April 7, 2023

I think the FRSC has the details of every car that has been registered in Nigeria. Why not just collaborate with them and adopt their database for a start? — 'NO NAME NI**A (@SolaSleem) April 7, 2023

Is it free ? — Urchman kehinde Mohammed (@uchenna_omooba) April 7, 2023

Hmmm.. is this offer available without the police officers taking advantage of the citizens when cars are stolen by requesting for money to help find one's stolen car?



I really want to trust the police 😃 — obadun samuel (@obadunsam) April 7, 2023