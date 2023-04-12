Workers Trapped As Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A seven-storey building under construction on Wednesday, collapsed in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER understands that some of the workers are currently trapped under the rubble.

Confirming the incident, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lagos State in a statement said: “A report of a storey building under construction was just received at Banana Island. Workers trapped. We are mobilising to respond.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has noted that the building was unapproved, adding that the collapse happened while casting was being done.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Government, Mukaila Sanusi, said: “An unapproved seven-floor building under construction has collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos State, this evening.

“Few, who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag-off investigation.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”