Food safety is the handling, preparing and storing food in a way to best reduce the risk of consumers becoming sick from food borne illnesses.

In Nigeria, this is not the case as 200,000 persons have been reported to die of food poisoning annually.

According to a Professor of Food Science and Technology, Alfred Ihenkuronye, “There are many avenues through which foods can be contaminated. And when people eat these foods, they will have problems which may result in deaths.”

On how to address the problem, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in commemoration with the inaugural World Food Safety Day, outlined key steps that can help reduce the number of death in the country due to food poising.

Here are some of the ways, you can help ensure safer food consumption, according to WHO.

Cook Thoroughly

Proper cooking kills almost all dangerous microorganisms. Studies have shown that cooking food to a temperature of 7OoC can help ensure it is safe for consumption. Foods that require special attention include minced meats, rolled roasts, large joints of meat and whole poultry.

Separate Raw and Cooked food

Raw food, especially meat, poultry and seafood, and their juices can contain dangerous microorganisms which may be transferred on to other foods during food preparations and storage so food should be stored in containers to avoid contact between raw and prepared foods.

Keep Clean

Nigerians should inculcate the habit of always washing their hands before handling food and often during food preparation.

According to the UN health agency, this is necessary because dangerous microorganisms are widely found in the soil water, animals and people. These microorganisms are carried on hands, wiping cloths and utensils, especially cutting boards, and the slightest contact transfers them to food and causes food borne disease.

Keep food at safe temperature

WHO has urged that food should be held at temperature 5c and 6c or above 60c to slow down the growth of microorganism saying that microorganisms can multiply very quickly if food is stored at room temperature.

Following this, the organisation advised that food should not be stored too long even in the refrigerator.

Safe Water and Raw Materials

Washing and peeling raw materials including vegetables and ice can help reduce the risk of consuming contaminated food in Nigeria because toxic chemicals can be formed in damaged and mouldy foods.

