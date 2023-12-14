World Igbo Congress Urges Nigeria Government To Release Nnamdi Kanu On Friday

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

World Igbo Congress (WIC), the apex organisation for all Igbo descent in the diaspora has appealed to the Supreme Court of Nigeria to ignore the rumoured pressure on it to postponed the December 15, 2023 judgement and ordered the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday.

The apex court had fixed Friday, December 15, 2023, for judgment after hearing two separate appeals filed by the detained IPOB leader, Kanu, over his continued detention.

WIC in a statement signed by it’s Chairman, Dr. Festus Okere on Thursday described Kanu as a freedom fighter and a leading advocate of Igbo interests within the Nigerian political space.

The group noted that an Enugu High Court had earlier ruled that the secretive classification of IPOB as a terrorist group by the Federal Government of Nigeria and its sub national entities violates Section 42 of the Nigeria Constitution.

It added that it is now settled that IPOB was never a terrorist entity and has remained a non violent organisation advocating for the right of self determination of the Igbos.

The full statement reads:,

“World Igbo Congress (WIC), the apex organisation for all people of Igbo descent in the diaspora, urges the Nigerian Supreme Court to ignore the rumoured pressure on it to postpone the presently set date of December 15, 2023, and to order the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MNK) on said date.

“WIC’s view that MNK is a freedom fighter and a leading advocate of Igbo interests within the Nigerian polity has been ratified by the recent ruling of the High Court of Enugu State.

“This Court held that the secretive classification of IPOB as a terrorist group by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and its sub-national entities violates Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is now settled that IPOB was never and is not a terrorist entity; it has always been and remains, a non-violent organisation advocating for the right of self-determination of the Igbos.

“WIC and most Igbos have always considered the extraordinary rendition and solitary confinement of MNK as part of the FGN’s overt and covert policy of unjustified discrimination against the Igbos, especially during the Buhari Administration.

“The Buhari Administration considered the Igbos as a ‘dot’ and an underserving ‘5%’ voters of the Nigerian polity.

“This erroneous view led to its unjustified and unconstitutional but consistent persecution of the Igbos, in whole or in part.

“MNK was a collateral damage of that discriminatory and oppressive FGN policy.

“WIC and the Igbos are aware that MNK was extraordinarily renditioned in Kenya by the FGN; and that the Nigerian Courts and other International Tribunals have held that it was illegal for the FGN to do so.

“Since June 27, 2021, MNK has been in solitary confinement in Nigeria. Even with his poor health conditions, he has been denied the opportunity to obtain appropriate medical treatment.

“WIC notes that many other sub-national groups\tribes within the Nigerian polity including the Northern Elders Council (NEC), and the Oduduwa Nation, have expressed similar views urging the right for self-determination as IPOB.

“None of their leaders or members are currently confined.

“Similarly, the leadership of Boko Haram, an internationally certified terrorist organisation freely operating within the Nigerian polity, appears to be pampered by the FGN,” WIC said.

It stressed that, “Regardless of the growing negative perception of the Supreme Court amongst the Nigerian populace, it continues to be the last hope of the common man.

“WIC believes that the Supreme Court will uphold the rule of law including the right of free speech and freedom of association enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution; and that it will ratify the numerous judgements\orders of its subordinate courts, and of various International Tribunals, which have all unanimously ordered the unconditional and immediate release of MNK.”

“WIC, on behalf of the Igbos-within and outside Nigeria, urges the Nigerian Supreme Court to unconditionally order the immediate release of MNK on December 15,” the statement added.