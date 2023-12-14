Rivers: Pro-Wike House Of Assembly Lawmakers Pass Financial Autonomy, Local Govt Amendment Bill

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The pro-Nyesom Wike Rivers State House of Assembly members, on Thursday, at its Legislative Sitting in the auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters at Aba Road, Port Harcourt, passed the Rivers State House of Assembly Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2023.

The House passed the Bill after debating on the Report of the House Committee on Public Accounts on the Bill.

Commenting on the report which was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Major Jack, the factional Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, emphasised the importance of the passage of the Bill, which he noted will provide for the management of funds accruing to the Rivers State House of Assembly from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State; adding that the law will ensure accountability and efficient utilisation of funds.

Recall that the 27 state lawmakers who are said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, defected to the APC.

Following their defection, the Speaker of the House Rt. Hon Edison Ehie declared their seats vacant.

The development followed the face-off between Wike and his successor, Governor Sim Fubara.