Aviation: Tinubu Sacks 33 Directors Appointed By Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked all the directors appointed at the last-minute by former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The development is coming less than 24 hours after Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced the sacking of the Managing Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), as well as the Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Thursday announced the sacking of the directors in a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi.

It said, “Following the change in the leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the Aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President, I am directed to inform all DIRECTORS of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

“The Directors of the affected agencies are as follows: Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET); Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“I am also to inform all the agencies’ Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers that they are not affected by this directive. All affected directors are to ensure strict compliance, please.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that on May 23, 2023, a few months before Buhari’s hand over to Tinubu, 33 new directors were appointed by the former president.

The appointments were made in the FAAN, NCAA, NSIB and NAMA.

The appointees were:

FAAN:

Managing Director – Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed Human Resources and Admin. – Shehu D. Mohammed Commercial and Business Management – Olumuyiwa Femi-Pearse Corporate Services – Barr. Azubuike Okorie General Manager (Statistics) – Kingsley Uchechukwu Okunji General Manager (Special Duties) – Jemilu Abdulrahman

NCAA:

Director General/CEO – Capt Musa S. Nuhu Director, Airworthiness Standards – Engr Gbolahan Abatan Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards – Engr. Godwin Balang Director, Operations – Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau Director, Air Transport Regulations – Mr Olaniyi Saraku Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Capt. Chris Najomo Director, Aviation Security – Air Cdr Hambali Tukur Director, Corporate Services – R. M. Daku (Mrs) Company Secretary/Legal Adviser – Mrs Mary Tufano General Manager (Audit) – Mrs Dawa Gyaks General Manager (Accounts) – Mr Aminu Tasi’u

NSIB

Director General/CEO – Engr Akin Olateru Director, Finance and Accounts – Mr Ori Bassey Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Dr James A. Odaudu Director, Corporate Services – Oliobi Godfrey Ikemefuna Transport Investigation – Capt Tosin Odulaja Company Secretary/Legal Adviser – Barr. Illitrus Ahmadu

NIMET:

Director General/CEO – Prof Mansur Bako Matazu Human Resources and Admin. – Saleh Tukur Yusuf Director , Weather Forecasting Services – Daniel Okafor Chibueze Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Ahmed A. Sanusi Director, Research and Training, Prof Effiong Essien Oku

