World Meningitis Day: NCDC Calls For Support For Survivors

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) has called for support for survivors of Meningitis in commemoration of the world Meningitis Day.

In Nigeria, Meningitis has a higher number of cases during the dry season and it is highly contagious and can kill within 24 hours.

However, the control center made the call of support in a statement signed it’s director, Chikwe Ihekweazu saying the theme of this year “Life After Meningitis” is focused on outlining the courage and bravery of the survivors of this disease and their families in overcoming the challenges the epidemic throws at them.

“Awareness on the signs, symptoms and the devastating after-effects that it (meningitis) can have and the extreme importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

“Raising awareness of Meningitis and its after-effects is therefore, very vital,” Ihekweazu said.

“We all have a collective responsibility to address this public health challenge.”

Meanwhile, NCDC who stated that 15 states are currently affected in Nigeria, with at least 44 deaths recorded from the disease this year, urged relevant government agencies and partners to “sensitise Nigerians on the disease and coordinate response nationally in the event of an outbreak.”

April 24 is dedicated yearly to raise awareness health challenges of meningitis across the world.