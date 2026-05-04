2027: Sule Denies Anti-Party Plot For Meeting Atiku

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Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed allegations of anti-party activities, insisting that he remains loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and fully supports President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Sule said claims that he held secret meetings or aligned with opposition figures were unfounded.

“I think those accusing me should answer that question,” he said when asked about alleged meetings with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. “I was in Mecca to perform my Umrah as I do every year. Whether Atiku was there or not, I don’t know.”

The governor further stated that he has had no recent contact with the former presidential candidate. “The last time I saw His Excellency Atiku Abubakar was maybe about five years ago. Why would I meet any of his proxies? I have absolutely no reason whatsoever to engage in anti-party activities,” he said.

Sule stressed that it would be illogical for him to work against his party at a time he is preparing to leave office and consolidate its gains in the state.

“At a time that I am leaving office, I didn’t do anti-party when I was in office. Is it now that I am transiting that I will do anti-party? This is the time I want APC to win in all positions in my state,” he said.

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He also reiterated his strong backing for President Tinubu, particularly on economic reforms, which he said are already yielding benefits for Nasarawa State.

“This is the time I want President Bola Tinubu to win his election more than any other time because I believe in his economic reforms. His economic reforms have been very beneficial to Nasarawa State,” Sule added.

On allegations that the APC is weakening opposition parties across the country, the governor rejected the claims, arguing that internal crises within opposition parties are responsible for their challenges.

“If you ask the PDP who is destroying the PDP, most of the time they will tell you it is a minister who is not even in APC. Yet APC is being accused,” he said. “When people have their own problems, they should find a way to resolve them.”

Sule maintained that neither he nor his administration is involved in undermining any opposition party in Nasarawa State.

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“I am doing nothing in my state to destroy the PDP, ADC, PRP, NNPP or any other party. We are just doing our work,” he said, adding that performance remains the ruling party’s strongest advantage.

“If anything is affecting them, it is our performance because we are performing better than they expected.”

Reacting to concerns about statements by some APC figures allegedly encouraging the weakening of opposition parties, Sule distanced the party from individual comments.

“With due respect, an individual is not the party. Even if someone said that, it does not mean APC as a body has taken a decision to destroy any party,” he said.

While acknowledging that he would not support any move that undermines democratic values, the governor insisted that such allegations should not be generalized.

“I will not be happy if that is being done,” he said. “But we must differentiate between individual opinions and official party decisions.”

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He added, “The whole essence of being in politics is to remain in politics, but not by destroying others. Performance is already enough influence.”