Yar’Adua’s Death Triggered Zoning Crisis — Kwankwaso

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A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, says the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua created the confusion surrounding power rotation between Northern and Southern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso stated this during an interview on Arise Television on Monday while defending the NDC’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

According to him, zoning the presidency to the South remains the best way to resolve lingering political disagreements over regional power sharing.

“We believe the best way to go now is to take it to the South so that we can eliminate the confusion that emanated from the death of our brother and friend, Umar Musa Yar’Adua,” he said.

Yar’Adua, who became president in 2007, died in office in 2010 after a prolonged illness, paving the way for his deputy, Goodluck Jonathan, from the South, to complete the tenure and later win the 2011 presidential election.

Kwankwaso acknowledged that interpretations of the zoning arrangement often depended on political interests and where individuals began counting years spent in office by each region.

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“One can argue that from 1999 to date, the South has done more years than the North. But it depends on how it suits you,” he said.

He, however, argued that the most practical approach was to count from the end of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who served eight years in office.

According to him, supporters of Southern zoning believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently serving the South’s first term under the existing political arrangement.

Kwankwaso revealed that northern politicians who recently joined the NDC accepted the zoning arrangement without resistance in the interest of unity.

“Almost all of us joining from the North accepted. There is no point in fighting,” he stated.

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The former Kano governor also stressed that the debate over regional power sharing should not overshadow the need for competent leadership.

“What is key now is not presidency from the North or from the South. What is key is to have quality leadership, people who are enthusiastic, determined and committed to give the country the leadership it deserves,” he added.

Kwankwaso and Peter Obi formally joined the NDC on May 3 after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following internal disagreements.

At its national convention in Abuja, the NDC officially adopted the decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.