2027: Fight Injustices With Your PVC, World Igbo Congress Tells Nigerians

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The World Igbo Congress, the apex organisation of Ndi Igbo in the diaspora, has called on eligible Nigerian electorate to obtain their permanent voters cards and vote for candidates that will promote justice, equity and rapid development of the country during the 2027 general elections.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its Chair, Dr Festus Okere, and Secretary General, Sir Chris Ogara, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Tuesday.

According to WIC, voting is part of the fundamental human rights and responsibilities of patriots. The congress said the ongoing voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission is an opportunity to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised during the polls.

It said, “Make your voice heard. For you to have freedom, you must participate fully and actively in elections. It is a moral right and responsibility. Do not disenfranchise yourself by not registering and voting for those who can genuinely act and promote your interests. Your vote certainly makes a decisive difference in fighting inequality, ethnic injustice, terrorism, and poverty. Register to vote for those who will fearlessly make best public policies for all. Re-launch yourselves into relevance.”

According to WIC, not participating in the electoral process would give room to complaints after the polls. It added that, “Voting is the most direct way to influence laws, policies, and leaders who affect your daily life; political, economic, and social welfare for you, your family, community, state and country.

“Registering and voting make it possible for the election of officials who reflect people’s values, and also make it possible to hold them accountable. Collective voting protects civil rights and advances issues important to you and your community. Voting also shapes the future and strengthens democracy.”

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Meanwhile, a public affairs analyst, Gabriel Obasi, has called on the National Orientation Agency, political parties and other relevant organs to intensify campaigns for voter registration, especially among Ndi Igbo. Obasi decried the lukewarm attitude of Ndi Igbo towards national elections.

He told our correspondent that, “Going by the population of Ndi Igbo, they should be a force to reckon with during elections. But many of the youths moving about in our land do not care about voting. The apathy is too much. I make a case for intensified sensitisation to encourage our people to vote during elections. We keep complaining of marginalisation, but we don’t want to vote to elect credible leaders. I hope there will be re-awakening this time around.”