No Room For One Party State, Says NDC’s Dickson

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The national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has declared that there is no room for one party state in Nigeria.

“Nigeria must never be reduced to a one-party state,” he declared while addressing a political gathering in Abuja on Saturday during the ADC’s inaugural national convention.

Addressing delegates at the convention, Dickson said the NDC was established to preserve multi-party democracy and provide Nigerians with an alternative political platform amid worsening insecurity, economic hardship and declining public trust in government institutions.

“We have assembled at a defining moment in the life of our nation — a time of worsening insecurity, economic hardship, deepening poverty, growing national division, and declining public trust in government and institutions.

Our duty in the NDC is to reverse these dangerous trends,” he said.

The former Bayelsa State governor said the NDC, barely three months after its registration, had already gained unprecedented national acceptance.

“As you all know, this party is barely three months old, yet no political party in the history of our country has enjoyed this level of acceptance, enthusiasm, and trust from Nigerians within such a short period of time as the NDC has received,” he stated.

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Dickson recounted the party’s long journey to registration, saying efforts to establish the platform dated back to 2017 after what he described as the weakening of the ideals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the party eventually secured registration after a favourable Federal High Court judgment in December 2025 compelled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue its certificate last February.

He commended the judiciary and the electoral commission for complying with the court ruling, while urging both institutions to protect opposition parties and strengthen democratic plurality in the country.

“Nigeria needs a strong party in government and also strong parties in opposition,” he said.

The senator who represents Bayelsa West, also dismissed claims that the party’s registration remained under legal challenge.

“Contrary to propaganda, there is no appeal against the judgment by INEC or by anyone. The judgment has been obeyed and implemented fully,” he said.

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The NDC national leader disclosed that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso had officially joined the party after consultations.

“This partnership represents a unique convergence of political experience, administrative competence, national reach, and a shared hope for the future of Nigeria,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support bases of both leaders, including the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements, describing the alliance as a coalition of “experience and patriotism.”

The NDC leader stressed that the party would pursue issue-based politics rooted in service, inclusion and national unity.

“The NDC was founded as an ideological party determined to do politics differently — politics of service, politics of dialogue, politics of consensus-building, politics of inclusion, politics of respect for all Nigerians, politics of unity rather than division,” he said.

The lawmaker however, said the party did not regard members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as enemies despite disagreements over governance.

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“To our brothers, friends, and colleagues in the APC, let me say clearly: you are not our enemies. You are fellow citizens with whom we simply disagree politically,” he said.

He criticised the culture of frequent defections by politicians, insisting that parties should be built on enduring ideas and values rather than convenience.

“We must bring an end to the culture of politicians jumping from one political party to another without ideological conviction,” he said.

Dickson also defended his long-standing role in opposition politics, noting that he resisted pressure to join the ruling party despite political and personal costs.

“I resisted every pressure and inducement to join the ruling party — not because I hate anyone, but because some of us must make sacrifices to entrench democracy and preserve multi-party politics in Nigeria,” he stated.

Warning against authoritarian tendencies, he added: “Any political system without a credible opposition is a dictatorship, and Nigeria must never become a dictatorship — civilian or otherwise.”

He urged party members to embrace peaceful political engagement and avoid violence ahead of future elections.

“In the coming weeks and months, we shall take our differences with the ruling party to all communities, local governments, wards, states, and finally polling units. These differences will be decided at the polling units, and not through violence,” he said.

The politician expressed optimism that the convention would affirm the party’s interim leadership and pave the way for the selection of candidates for elective offices, including the presidency.