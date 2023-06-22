Yari Distributes 500 Rams To His Neighbours For Sallah

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, representing Zamfara West, has distributed 500 rams to his neighbours and less privileged families in Talata-Mafara town, Talata-Mafara local government area of the state for Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the distribution Committee, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin-Fawa disclosed this while presenting the rams to the beneficiaries in Talata-Mafara on Thursday.

“You know, this is an annual gesture from our leader, Sen. Yari aimed at assisting the less privileged households to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir with ease.

“This is for his neighbours, less privileged households, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Orphans in Talata-Mafara town only.

“This is in addition to the 1,000 rams and 400 cows he earlier donated to APC executives in the State, Local Government, and Ward levels across the state through his political organisation.”, he said.

Sarkin-Fawa, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, commended the former governor for his various socio-economic intervention programmes supporting people at the grassroots.

Advertisement

He called on Muslims to use the Eid-El-Kabir period to pray for peace and stability in the state and Nigeria at large.