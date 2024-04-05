Bobrisky Arrives Court Over Money Laundering, Naira Abuse Charges

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky, also known as Idris Okuneye, has made his appearance at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State to face charges of money laundering and abuse of the Nigerian currency, following his detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC, on Thursday, filed six counts against Bobrisky, centering on financial improprieties.

Bobrisky’s plea was scheduled to be presented on Friday (Today) before Justice Abimbola Awogboro, the vacation judge overseeing the case, as the cross-dresser faces the law following his detention by the EFCC on Wednesday night.

The charges against Bobrisky, include accusations of laundering amounting to the sum of N180m through a domiciled account.

According to the EFCC Prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Bobrisky is accused of multiple offenses, with four counts relating to alleged naira abuse and two counts linked to suspected money laundering activities.

“In the charge sheet filed by EFCC, Bobrisky in the first count is alleged to have tampered with the sum of N400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

The offence was committed on March 24, 2024, and is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count five, Bobrisky while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between Sept 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

In count six, Bobrisky was also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.

Despite being offered administrative bail on Thursday, Bobrisky remained in custody, signaling the seriousness of the charges against him.