‘You Break Our Hearts’ — Nigeria Police Reply Influencer Who Said ‘I Can Never Save Dying Policeman’

Empathy is a trait built into the human character but it appears to be gradually losing its place among some Nigerians, especially when it involves men of the Nigeria Police Force.

A symptom of this played out on Thursday when a yet-to-be identified police officer was reportedly knocked down by a hit-and-run driver around the Ilubirin Estate along the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had tweeted some photos showing the police officer sitting by the roadside with bruises on his face and hands, noting that “this has led to a serious traffic backlog towards third mainland bridge.”

But the post only received few retweets more than 30 minutes after the traffic agency shared it, prompting the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, to condemn alleged uncaring attitude of the general public when police officers are on the receiving end of something unpleasant.

“35 mins and just 7 retweets,” Hundeyin tweeted on Thursday, adding “Flip this, let it be a police van involved in hit and run and watch the retweets increase exponentially. Same way the many daily good deeds of the police are shunned, giving the false impression it’s all about negativity and mediocrity.”

But responding to the Lagos PPRO, a twitter influencer, Kelvin Odanz, said he hates policemen and cannot assist a dying officer because of his past experiences with them.

“If I see a policeman dying by the roadside and needing help, God in heaven knows I will not help. I will jump and pass.

“I hate you guys. All of you Nigerian policemen. My experience with you guys have (sic) left me very bitter. Even you Mr. Ben, I hate you. You guys irritate me, Odanz said, to which Hundeyin responded: “This post is heartbreaking. The cheering in the comment section is more heartbreaking.”

‘Police Must Step Up Community Policing’ – Retired CP

THE WHISTLER spoke to a retired Commissioner of Police, Olusola Emmanuel Amore, on what could be responsible for detestation of policemen by members of the public and how to remedy it.

Amore had this to say: “First of all, if you look at the categories of people who are using Twitter, they are mostly youths who have had encounter with policemen. So, I’m not surprised that they do not empathize or appreciate the enormous work that they do,” he said.

“There used to be a say that ‘if you don’t like the police, call a tout when next you’re attacked by robbers’.

“You only appreciate the police when you have a problem and it is only the police that you can run to. But if you look at twitter users, they are extremely carefree and (they are) mostly younger generations, so I’m not surprised that they did not show empathy. The only thing I always say is that if it is their brother who is a policeman that is involved, you will see the amount of empathy that they’re going to generate for that their own brother.

He added, “On the other hand, it is a greenlight for the police, too, to change public perception about the services they render. They have to work very hard on public perception.

Mr Olusola Amore, retired Commissioner of Police

Asked what specifically can be done by the police to address the problem, the retied CP said “It is just for them to step up the philosophy of community policing. It is about collaboration, empathizing with members of the public and (and) knowing that the work you’re doing is for the public and not against the people.

“But if members of the public see you as harassing them, it would be very difficult for you to get their cooperation. So, it is just a clarion call to the policemen men too, that come ‘something is wrong somewhere, there is need to address what is wrong’. Because if you are serving people and they don’t appreciate you, it means you have to check the way you’re serving them.”

