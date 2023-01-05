Lagos PDP Guber Candidate, 40 Others Meet Igbo Community

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Olajide Adediran, has met with Igbo community in the state, pledging to continue to support their enterprises if elected into power.

Adediran also promised to harmonise government regulation to remove redundant taxation and barriers to doing business in the state.

Along with his running mate, Funke Akindele, and all 40 PDP candidates for the Lagos state House of Assembly, the PDP candidate expressed commitment to combat “ethnic bigotry”, which he said, “has worsened as campaign season progresses and run a progressive and diverse government when in office.”

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to resume deliberations for our campaign with a visit to the leadership of the Igbo community in Lagos. Mr Jude Obiekwe, the assistant of the PCC South East, Lagos state campaign team was on ground to welcome us as well as other notable figures in the Igbo community in Lagos,” Adediran said via his Twitter handle @officialjandor on Thursday.

“We are already modelling this in the diverse ethnicities of our candidates for senate.”

“Finally, I pledged to continue to support the enterprises that have been built and sustained by Igbo residents in Lagos and will work to harmonise government regulation to remove redundant taxation and barriers to doing business,” he added.

Adediran has been trying to build strong ties with Igbo community in Lagos as the 2023 general elections draw closer. Earlier in December, he joined Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, for their annual Igbo Cultural Day, themed “Nmeme Ohanaeze Lagos 2022″, where he eulogized Ndigbo for their contribution to the development of the state.