‘Your Decision Draconian’ — Uganda Slams World Bank For Stopping Loan Over Its Anti-Gay Law

The government of Uganda has reacted to the World Banks' decision to halt its loan package over the country's anti-homosexuality law.

The government of Uganda has reacted to the World Banks’ decision to halt its loan package over the country’s anti-homosexuality law.

The Uganda government came under criticism by many international partners including the United States for approving a law that stipulates death penalty for any homosexual that transmits HIV through gay sex.

The law also states that 20 years imprisonment awaits anyone involved or promoting it in the country.

But on Tuesday, the World Bank in a statement said the Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts its values.

It said it deployed a team to the country to review “our portfolio in the context of the new legislation” and the team suggested that “additional measures are necessary to ensure projects are implemented in alignment with our environmental and social standards.”

“We believe our vision to eradicate poverty on a livable planet can only succeed if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender, or sexuality.

“This law undermines those efforts. Inclusion and non-discrimination sit at the heart of our work around the world. Our goal is to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion in the projects we finance. These measures are currently under discussion with the authorities.

“No new public financing to Uganda will be presented to our Board of Executive Directors until the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested,” the World Bank said in a statement published on its website.

Reacting, the Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare tweeted that the global financial institution’s board must note that homosexuality was not accepted universally.

He called for the overhaul of the board.

“This is whimsical behavior by @WorldBank towards a member state. The values referred to in taking this draconian decision against Uganda are not universal, they are contested. This makes the case for reform of work methods including the board more urgent and pertinent,” he stated.

The World Bank had approved $5.4 billion in International Development Association financing to Uganda late 2022, according to Reuters.