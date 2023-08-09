Lagos Truck Driver ‘On Top Speed’ Kills Two

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two persons were on Wednesday confirmed dead, while five sustained serious injuries, following a multiple accident that occurred on Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

The accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA).

This was disclosed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of the the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq.

Taofiq, while citing the agency’s Akinde Olusola ‘Zebra’ (Zone 3 Iponri) who led the rescue team, stated that those who lost their lives in the accident were a male and a female.

Those who sustained injuries have since been taken to nearby general hospital, while the dead have been deposited in a morgue.

“According to preliminary investigation, the loaded ‘MAC’ truck while on a top speed collided with 5 other private vehicles including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure,” the statement said.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the State.

“While maintaining that the Agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers on inherent dangers involved in over speeding, he however sent his condolences to families of the deceased,” it added.

Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident were the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Police men from Iponri Divisional Police Station.