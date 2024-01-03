FG To Extend Suspension Of Degree Certificates Accreditation In Uganda, Kenya, Others

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says Students Patronizing Illegal Tertiary Institutions, Criminals Not Victims

The Federal Government has said that the suspension of accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates would be extended to more countries like Uganda, Kenya and Niger Republic.

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier announced the suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from tertiary institutions in Benin, Togo following an investigative report by Daily Nigerian Newspaper titled “UNDERCOVER: How DAILY NIGERIAN reporter bagged Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks”.

The Federal Ministry of Education in a statement on Tuesday, said that the suspension persists pending the outcome of an investigation involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of Nigeria and the two countries as well as the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman disclosed the extension of the sanction to other countries on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

“We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo. “We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger here where such institutions have been set up,” he said.

The minister however stated that students who patronise such ‘illegal’ tertiary institutions are not victims but criminals.

“I have no sympathy for such people. Instead, they are part of the criminal chain that should be arrested,” he said.

Mamman added that security agents will go after those with fake certificates from foreign countries already using them to secure opportunities in Nigeria.