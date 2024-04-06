‘You’re Interested In Revenue Than Efficient Service’ – Afenifere Slams NERC Over Electricity Tariff Hike

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has decried the recent 241 percent hike in tariff for some electricity consumers, saying it will stifle small businesses.

Afenifere recalled that President Bola Tinubu underscored the role that the private sector plays in the economy when he recently hosted some members of the business sector at the Aso Rock Villa.

It, however, wondered how businesses could flourish as desired by the Federal Government when the amount to be paid per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity jumped from N68 to N225 for Band A customers, just within 24 hours of its announcement.

The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, in a statement on Saturday, submitted that it is erroneous to say that only those who are direct enrollees in a particular Band utilize the power being supplied through that band.

“For instance, a Band A consumer is likely to have people in his/her household or place of work where the power is being consumed. Meaning that if 1.5 million is the figure the government has as enrollees on Band A, the number of people who depend on the power coming there from would be about five times that figure.

“Besides, by calling on players in the power sector to ensure that people get what they are paying for is like putting the cart before the horse”.

According to Afenifere, “If the relevant government agencies are to be sincere with Nigerians, what they should do is to first ensure regular and efficient supply of electricity before acceding to increase in payment for services that are being poorly rendered.

“A rough calculation indicated that a person on Band A who was paying an average of N50,000 per month (on N68 per kWh) would now have to pay N170,000 for the same service.

“It is noteworthy that the Ministry and its agency, the NERC, are interested in the revenue that would be generated rather than first ensuring regular and efficient supply. This is in contradistinction to the claim that the government agencies care about the pains of Nigerians.”

The group noted that studies have revealed that natural gas, wind and solar are the cheapest sources of electric energy. It is surprising therefore that the Ministry of Power and its agencies could not go in this direction and/or encourage generating and distribution companies to go in that direction.

“What Nigerians are suffering for today – and what they are being forced to pay for – is the failure of the relevant government agencies to discharge their responsibilities to the people – Research, innovate, move with the time. The appropriate government agencies are disappointing Nigerians. Rather than look for means of taking Nigerians to the modern-day power technology, they chose to be milking the people. The way things are now, no effort should be spared in making the exploration of gas, wind and solar more efficient for the purpose of generating energy.”

Afenifere further urged President Tinubu to compel the Ministry of Power to reverse the present hike and develop alternative energy sources like solar and wind.