You’re Responsible For Peace In Imo, Gov Uzodimma Tasks New Traditional Rulers’ Council

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday inaugurated the state’s Traditional Rulers Executive Council.

A total of 31 members got inaugurated into the council

The governor at the new exco chambers, Government House, Owerri, congratulated members of the council and charged them to be responsible not only for traditional rulers in their various local governments but to also cater to members of their communities.

“Today is a special day because this function has been over-delayed.

“We thank God that we are inaugurating the council and at the various local governments, we now know who the heads are.

“And as we congratulate you, we also want to remind you of the responsibilities that follow the appointment that is being given to you today.

“Government has decided to build trust, confidence that there is no way a government can function without strong and constructive partnership of the traditional institutions through the traditional rulers.

“As you still remain and man those positions and manage the community policing, you are now chairmen of the council of traditional rulers at your various local governments, the zones and the state.

“Going forward from today, you are responsible for the coordination, supervision and management of not only the traditional rulers but community affairs in your various local governments.

“Your job therefore is not only to enjoy the aura of your office, but also to work as a representative of the government, to ensure there is peace and tranquility in the various local governments.

“Let me on behalf of the government and people of Imo state once more commend and congratulate you and declare that you are hereby inaugurated.”

The chairman of the newly Inaugurated Traditional Rulers Executive Council, HRH Dr. E.C Okeke, thanked the governor and pledged that the council will complement the Imo government’s efforts in sustaining peace and security in the state.