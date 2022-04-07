Hackers Take Down Bet9ja Website, Demand N5bn

Popular betting site, Bet9ja has been hacked by yet to be identified hackers.

Sports pundits who frequently use the betting platform said the hack was noticed in the earlier hours of Wednesday as they could not access the site.

According to an operator, Michael Okoro who spoke with our Correspondent in Owerri, he said that he worked in his shop late on Tuesday and noticed the abnormalities early Wednesday morning.

He also alleged that the hackers have contacted the betting company and demanded a ransom of N5bn.

“I have not worked since Wednesday morning due to the attack on the bet9ja site.

“The site has been down for almost 48 hours. They company I heard said the hackers demanded a ransom of N5bn to allow them control over the site.”

He also said that the situation has kept him out of work and prays that it be solved before next week Monday.

Our correspondent who tried to access the site, only saw the official statement from the betting site confirming the hack.

The statement reads, “Just like so many market-leading global organizations, Bet9ja recently became a victim of a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack, which is restricting your access to our platform.

“We take this matter extremely seriously. Our priority is protecting our customers and you have our assurances that your accounts and all your funds are safe.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding at this difficult time.

“We will be back stronger as soon as is technically possible, rewarding you with a truly sensational bonanza of promotions.”