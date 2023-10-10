Zamfara, 3 Other States Epicenters For Cholera—NCDC

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has identified Zamfara, Cross River, Adamawa, and Ogun as the epicentres of a surging cholera crisis in Nigeria.

The NCDC’s Incident Manager for the Cholera Technical Working Group, Dr. Sebastian Yennan stated this during the monthly meeting of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Emergency Working Group in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr. Yennan stated that “The cases we are witnessing are updates from the centre’s Epidemiology Week 39. We are vigorously working on providing essential response resources to the affected states and throughout the nation.”

NCDC’s intervention strategy, in collaboration with the WHO, includes distributing infection prevention and control kits, WASH kits, and chlorine powder. Dr Yennan emphasised that these kits are versatile and can also be deployed during other emergencies like Lassa fever and diphtheria outbreaks.

He further elaborated on their efforts, stating, “The NCDC has engaged a third-party logistics company for distributing these commodities and collecting samples. Our cholera response extends to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“For example, in Zamfara, the governor visited a cholera treatment centre built by Doctors Without Borders/MSF, which has received these vital response resources.”

However, Dr. Yennan stressed that states need to prioritise cholera prevention by ensuring early budget allocation and accessibility to funds. He pointed out that the centre administers the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, designed to strengthen the national health system.

States were encouraged to proactively identify their needs for access before, during, and after disease outbreaks.

He called on all stakeholders to forge stronger partnerships to advocate for the prevention of health emergencies in the nation.

Highlighting the importance of preparedness, the National Consultant for Public Health and Environment with the World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria, Dr. Edwin Isotu-Edeh, underscored the necessity for increased investments in the WASH sector.

He emphasised that by focusing on this sector, the nation could significantly reduce cholera cases. He pointed to the example of Cross River State, which effectively reduced its case fatality rate through investments and the One Health approach.

Also, the Director of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr. Ibiyemi Olu-Daniels, echoed the sentiment of collective responsibility, emphasising the need for States to take ownership of their challenges and not solely rely on development partners during emergencies.

The ministry pledged ongoing support through advocacy and coordination, urging states to assume responsibility for cholera preparedness and response plans.

Cholera is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It primarily spreads through contaminated water and food.

According to WHO, cholera can kill within hours if left untreated.

It says, provision of safe water and sanitation is critical to prevent and control the transmission of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Persons with a severe case of cholera will need rapid treatment with intravenous fluids and antibiotics in addition to oral cholera vaccines.