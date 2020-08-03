Zulum Convoy Attack: Group Demands Probe Into Boko Haram Ambush, Calls Gov’s Allegation ‘Bogus’

61 SHARES Share Tweet

A civil society organisation, Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) on Monday called for an urgent probe into the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a statement issued by the National Coordinator of CTJ, Barrister Charles Timothy, it is paramount to ascertain the real event in Baga to avoid falling for propaganda, stressing that claim that the military was responsible is ‘bogus.’

Zulum’s convoy was attacked last week by gunmen while on a trip to Monguno and Baga towns to distribute food to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Zulum had last Thursday accused the military of sabotage in the attack on his convoy.

While addressing journalists in Monguno after the incident, Zulum said: “As far as I am concerned, what happened in Baga is a complete sabotage by the military. There is no Boko Haram in Baga.

“I wonder, we have over 1181 soldiers in Baga, 72 officers; 400 soldiers in Mile 4 and 1900 soldiers in Monguno. I see no reason why only five Boko Haram men will stop them from occupying Baga town”.

He added: “The troops have been in Mile 4 for over one year, there is complete sabotage, the problem is not with President Muhammadu Buhari but the command and control structure. There is a need to look into the command structure.”

But Timothy noted that there could be more to the drama owing to conflicting reports, ranging from sabotage to propaganda, urging the military to fortwith step in to put issues in proper perspectives.

He further said such “bogus claims by any individual to demoralize the fighting troops is a great disservice to the war against insurgency and must be properly probed with those found culpable made to face severe consequences.”

The CTJ did not, however, mention the particular individual making such “bogus claims”

The Coalition for Truth and Justice warned these “individuals and groups to desist from heating the polity as putting an end to the insecurity in North-East Nigeria requires collective efforts and not the task of the Nigerian Military alone”.

It, however, called on political authorities and other relevant stakeholders in the northeast to support the military in its war against terrorism rather than make moves to undermine their sacrifices.