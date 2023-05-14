10th Assembly: Akpabio Seeks Sanwo-Olu’s Support

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An aspirant for Senate Presidency in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has sought the support of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his bid to clinch the number one seat in the Senate.

Advertisement

Akpabio is the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Senate Presidency in the soon to be inaugurated National Assembly.

Early this month, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, reportedly adopted Akpabio who is from South-south geopolitical zone and Barau Jibrin from Kano State, North-west as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively, during a meeting held at the Defence House, the current official residence of the President-elect.

Akpabio who visited Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina on Sunday, commended the governor for endorsing him and Jibrin for the 10th Senate leadership.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor said he and his colleagues known as the Stability Group, a group of senators-elect that cut across party lines, are determined to ensure collaboration and support for the incoming administration of Tinubu.

Akpabio noted that Nigeria is currently faced with economic challenges, adding that his leadership will support the President-elect through favourable legislations to ensure the country remains investment-friendly and a business hub in Africa.

Advertisement

He said: “The Stability Group of the 10th senate is made up of men and women of integrity. We came today to show ourselves to the Governor and also solicit for his support. He has not only thrown his support behind us, he has shown so much hospitality. Today, he stood before the cameras to endorse my humble self to become the president of the 10th senate and Senator Jibrin as Deputy Senate President-designate.

“We are not taking this support for granted. This team has senators-elect from different political backgrounds and parties; we are determined to ensure collaboration and support for the incoming administration of Tinubu whose presidency is a nationalistic project that will bring positive development to Nigeria. We want him to replicate what has happened in Lagos in the last 24 years of democracy to cover the rest of the country.

“Particularly, we are challenged by the economy; we want to see serious improvement in the IGR of the nation to enable us repay our loan facilities. We want to see more foreign direct investment in the country. We will support him through favourable legislations to ensure Nigeria remains investment-friendly and a business destination in Africa.”

Akpabio urged Sanwo-Olu to reach out to his governor colleagues on behalf of the group in order to pave the way for smooth legislative transition in the National Assembly.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu said given the outstanding profile and experience of Akpabio and his team, he believes that legislative records would be broken.

Advertisement

He urged the incoming senate leadership to surpass whatever achievements recorded by the 9th senate.

“Having discussed extensively and listened to all the plans and agenda presented by Stability Group led by Senator Akpabio, I believe it is proper and appropriate that we, in Lagos, give them our official endorsement. This is a project for the stability of the country, which will benefit Nigerians, especially the people who elected these distinguished lawmakers-elect. They are committed to working harmoniously with the executive and this will bring about a win-win for all our citizens and for democracy.

“We are encouraging other lawmakers-elect who are yet to be on this team to fall in line. I will also appeal to the Stability Group to continue their consultation and collaboration, and not to take anyone for granted. They have personally assured me that they will make the senate leadership as inclusive as possible. The diversity they are preaching is reflected in the number of the senators-elect on the team; it is not one party. The membership cuts across all the parties that are represented in the National Assembly.

“I believe the incoming 10th National Assembly will be about great possibilities and shaping new course for the nation. Given the outstanding profile and experience Senator Akpabio and his team are bringing to the table, I believe there will be new standards and new legislative records will break. I will only urge the incoming senate leadership to surpass whatever achievements recorded by the 9th senate,” Sanwo-Olu said.