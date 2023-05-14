Police Explain Killing Of 14 Persons In Nasarawa Community

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 14 bodies have been recovered after a clash between farmers and herders led to the death of over 30 residents of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The incident that occurred between Thursday and the early hours of Friday came to the limelight on Sunday after a mass burial was conducted for over 30 people.

The state’s police command described the cause of the incident as an attack on a Fulani man by unknown persons.

A statement signed by its spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel read partly:

“As of 11/5/2023 at about 2200hrs, information was received that one Jibo Alhaji Ali, 18yrs and Fulani by tribe was attacked by unidentified persons while on his way to Kwaja village, Gitata.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Gitata division raced to the scene and rushed the victim with a machete cut on his head to Na-Allah private hospital, Gitata where he died while receiving treatment

“Sequel to the above, information was received that Tarkalafia and Kwaja villages were attacked.

“Reacting to the above, the commissioner of police, CP Maiyaki Baba, deployed police operatives comprising of mobile police personnel, counter-terrorism unit, and the military to the area where 14 corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital and subsequently buried.”

Media reports however stated that the problem started when a herdsman took his cows to graze on a farmland.

The farmer was said to have reacted angrily at the development which led to the use of weapon between both parties, and subsequently the death of the herdsman.

Villages like Tarkalafia and Kwaja in the Karu Local Government Area of the state are worse hit.

However, the deputy governor of the state, Emmanuel Akabe, had reacted to the incident and vowed to investigate the cause of the attacks and bring the perpetrators to book.

Akabe also promised to provide relief materials for the displaced people in the area.