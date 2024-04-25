Garri, Beans Prices Mustn’t Soar Because Dollar Went Up — Sanwo-Olu

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

With Naira rebounding, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated the need to ensure that garri and beans sellers are not increasing prices just because dollar went up.

He said that increment in prices of these food items does not have anything to do with dollar.

Advertisement

The governor stated this on Wednesday at the launch of the Eko Cares, an umbrella of all Lagos State Government social intervention programmes.

Sanwo-Olu said that even diesel price is coming down, and urged the people to be their brother’s keeper.

He said: “You can see that the tides are turning. That is why we must commend the intervention of the President, who has been leading from the front. He has been able to pass on grains to all the 36 states. We will be distributing ours to all of you. You can also see that Mr President has not sat back to fold his arms… to let us have a free flow of the issues that started this thing, which was the currency.

“Now we have seen that there has been a rebound. We can see that the currency is now getting strengthened. Naira is becoming a currency that we are truly proud of now because it is taking its proper pride of place. Now we should ensure that all gari sellers, all beans sellers are not increasing prices just because dollar went up. Prices don’t have anything to do with dollar. Even diesel is coming down. We have no excuse again. We need to be our brother’s keeper.”

Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu noted at the event that his government has fulfilled the promise he made to the people of the state during a media chat in February – to stand by the vulnerable amid the current economic hardship.

“We have fulfilled the promises we made during the Media Chat in February – that we will not leave the vulnerable among us on their own – in health, transportation and education. We created 59 markets and turned them into Sunday markets. We promised that we will be selling food at 25 percent discount. That we have kept faith with. The medical outreach will start next week at the latest to give medical attention to a lot of our citizens who may not want to go to our hospitals. Medicines will be given and counsel will be given. You have continued to enjoy the 25 percent fares rebate on our ferry services. On our buses and on our trains,” the governor said.

“Today we will be launching an attempt to reach 500,000 households. All we have done is a tip of the iceberg. Now the real deal is about to start.”